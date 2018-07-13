Machapa in dock for assaulting girlfriend

Caps United Football Club striker Oscar Machapa yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend after she eloped with him.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Machapa (31), who was charged with assault, together with his wife Bridget Horwe (28), appeared before magistrate Tracy Muzondo, who remanded them to August 17 on $30 bail each.

The complainant is Ania Makoni (29) who resides at 57 Jongwe Road Msasa Park, Harare.

It is the State’s case that on July 7 this year, Makoni was taken to Machapa’s residence by her sister since she was pregnant.

The State alleges Makoni then knocked the door and Machapa woke up and opened the door.

It is alleged that upon noticing that it was Makoni, Machapa kicked her on the back and she fell down.

Makoni allegedly stood up and tried to gain entry into the house, but Horwe came out of the house and started assaulting Makoni with open hands on her head and Machapa took a log and whipped Makoni on her shoulders.

The two got into the car and drove off, leaving Makoni behind.

Makoni then phoned her sister, who came and took her and she reported the matter to the police.

Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu appeared for the State.