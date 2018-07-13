Bosso to unleash new striker

HIGHLANDERS are set to unleash their new signing − Tinashe Makanda − when they host unpredictable Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu said the forward will have his licence ready for the Sunday game.

Ndlovu said what was only left was for the paperwork for the 24-year-old striker to be expedited for him to be available for selection.

“We have agreed terms with (Tinashe Makanda) and only the paperwork has to be done. He is a young energetic boy who may give us what we are lacking upfront,” Ndlovu said.

Should he be available, the former South African First National Division side Stellenbosch striker, who has also played for How Mine, will fight for a place in the team with Godfrey Makaruse and Gabriel Nyoni.

Herentals are high on confidence after they overcame Ngezi Platinum Stars last weekend in one of the biggest upsets in the local game.

Ndlovu said he could also bring back into the team midfielder Denzel Khumalo.

The former Bantu Rovers player had been dropped to the development side at the beginning of the season, but the coach said he had been following the players’ progress and he is convinced he will fight for a jersey in the first team.

Highlanders have lost three games in a row which have seen them dropping to position seven on the log-table and will be desperate to start winning matches to bring their campaign back on track.