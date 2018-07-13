Brothers jailed for kidnapping woman over debt

Two Macheke brothers, who assaulted and kidnapped a woman, accusing her of failing to settle a debt were yesterday sentenced to 30 months in prison by Marondera magistrate Arnold Maburo, who found them guilty of unlawful detention charges.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Titus Dzenga (30) and his younger brother Fungai (25) of Plot 8, Sonopy Farm, pleaded guilty to the charges of kidnapping and assaulting Takanganwa Zimambo (31), who resides at the same farm, accusing her of taking long to settle an undisclosed amount of money.

The two will, however, serve an effective 20-month jail term after 10 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

On May 12 this year, the two broke into the complainant’s bedroom and pulled her out before taking turns to whip her until she bled from the mouth.

The Dzenga brothers then dragged Zimambo outside the homestead, but later dumped her by the roadside after they were intercepted by a fellow villager.

The two fled from the scene, but were arrested after a police report was made.

Zimambo sustained bruises all over her body.

Courage Chakawa represented the State.