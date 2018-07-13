Tragic end to couple’s row over SMS

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

A 27-YEAR-OLD Lupane police officer committed suicide by hanging himself by a belt after a heated argument with his wife over an SMS.

The deceased constable at Lupane Police Camp, Vivian Earnest Mahoko, was found by his wife, Hither, hanging from the roof of his house on Wednesday morning.

The officer commanding Lupane district, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo, confirmed Mahoko’s death.

“On Tuesday at about 11pm, the now deceased had a misunderstanding with his wife Hither aged 27 years over a cell phone message which the deceased had received from a girlfriend,” Dhliwayo said.

“This prompted Hither to leave the house on the pretext of going to her rural home. However, at around midnight, Hither retuned home and found the deceased hanging from the roof truss. He had used a belt to hang himself. Hither then reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Mpilo Hospital for post mortem.”

Dhliwayo said there would be no investigations into the matter because no foul play was suspected.

He urged people to find amicable and effective ways of resolving their differences.

“Members of the community should engage traditional elders or church elders to solve their differences than resorting to taking one’s life,” he said.