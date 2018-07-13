Loud Africa talent show comes to Byo

AFRICAN Fire Media, Pabloz Productions (AFP Media), in partnership with ZBC-TV, has launched the Loud Africa singing talent show, which will run from today until July 15 and have its auditions at the Crystal Club in Bulawayo.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The trio successfully held auditions in Harare and Gweru.

Lyndon Kapuya of Loud Africa, confirmed to Southern Eye Life & Style that the auditions would begin today and run

until Sunday. The competition is open to all people from all age groups.

“The auditions will begin today from 10am until 5pm and will end on Sunday. We encourage singers from all music genres to come and audition. We also welcome singing groups to come as well. This competition is open to all ages. We encourage participants under the age of 18 years to come with a guardian and the audition fee is $10,” he said.

“Loud Africa will be offering the winner of this competition $30 000 worth of prizes that include a monetary prize, a recording contract, two videos with an acclaimed video maker. A local Zimbabwe and South Africa music tour, as well as work with internationally acclaimed music producer Maphorisa. We look forward to discovering amazing talent from the City of Kings And Queens.”

Radio personality Rebecca Muchenje, also known as Miss Becky, is the host of the talent show.

She will be joined by Zandile Zaza Ndlovu, Power FM’s DJ Chilli and African Fire Media co-founder Martin Boka.

