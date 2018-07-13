Hubby kills wife, conceals corpse in mountain

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Correspondent—

A RUSAPE man who beat his wife to death, dumped her body in a mountain and disappeared has been convicted of culpable homicide by senior Mutare High Court judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera.James Sikila was convicted of negligently causing the death of his wife, Margarette Jackson.

Public Prosecutor, Mr Malvern Musarurwa told the court that the crime was committed on April 14 last year.

Sikila denied the murder charge but pleaded guilty to the alternative charge of culpable homicide.

The court heard that the suspect and his wife resided in Muradzi Village under Chief Tandi in Nyazura.

On the day in question, Sikila assaulted the deceased with an iron bar.

The assault caused severe injuries which ultimately resulted in the death of Jackson according to a post mortem which was produced in court.

Sikila later concealed the body of Jackson in a bush in the mountain. After concealing the body, he disappeared.

“Two weeks later, Jackson’s body was later discovered in a state of decomposition in the mountain by a passer-by.

A search for Sikila was conducted and he was subsequently arrested from his new residence in Rusape.

While testifying in court the couple’s daughter told the court that her father and mother had just reunited that same month after having separated in 2016.

She said on the fateful day, the suspect came and told her that her mother had been killed by her boyfriend. Sikila will however serve an effective five-year jail term after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

