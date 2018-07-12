No regrets, just satisfaction as Star FM turns 6

Bongani Ndlovu Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’s leading radio station, Star FM, is celebrating six years of existence with Zimpapers chief executive officer Pikirayi Deketeke saying there are no regrets, just satisfaction.

Star FM went on air at midday on June 25 in 2012 and has become the radio station of choice for most Zimbabweans.

Deketeke said he was very proud of Star FM’s achievements for the past six years.

“The Zimpapers group is very proud because when we ventured on this journey six years ago, there were a lot of critics who didn’t understand why a business that had established itself over the years by being a master in the print industry would want to venture into broadcasting.

“We’re very blessed that we persisted because this venture was informed by careful observation of global trends in the media,” said Deketeke.

To show that Star FM, Zimbabwe’s first commercial radio station, is a success, Mr Deketeke said it has contributed a huge chunk to the Zimpapers group’s annual profits.

“Zimpapers has posted yet another profit as announced at the annual general meeting last week.

“Star FM as a station is a major contributor to the bottom-line of the Zimpapers group.”

Mr Deketeke said as CEO, he would like to congratulate the radio station’s team for a job well done.

“I’d like to congratulate the Star FM team and management for what they’ve done.

“I urge them to continue leading, but the challenge with leading is that people follow you and you have to set new trends.”

Looking into the future, Mr Deketeke said Zimpapers was working tirelessly to set up a television station.

“We will take a leap of faith to establish a television station.

“This is the same step of faith that we took when we established Star FM six years ago.

“This is where the audiences and the advertising dollar are going,” he said.

To celebrate the anniversary, Star FM will not be hosting a big bash like they did last year, instead they have embarked on a corporate social responsibility drive.

The campaign began this week with the station holding outside broadcasts in what they term “unusual spaces” around the city of Harare.

These broadcasts are also being used as a forerunner to the massive Charity Walk to be held on August 11 in the capital.

During these pop up outside broadcasts, the station’s presenters have been promoting voluntary HIV testing and counselling, calling on well-wishers to pledge fees for less privileged children and schools while also disseminating information on what cancer is and how to support its patients. — The Chronicle Archives.

Like this: Like Loading...