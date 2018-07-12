Zimbabwe Police allays vote rigging fears

Commander 2018 ZRP harmonised elections committee to the Commissioner General of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza yesterday addresses journalists on the force preparedness ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections in Bulawayo.Following proceedings from left are Assistant Commissioners, Jimmy Khumalo, Theresa Mtabeni and Sithulisiwe Mthimukhulu.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has allayed fears of vote rigging by police officers as claimed on social media.

In a statement, the Commander ZRP 2018 Harmonised Elections Committee, Senior Assistatant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said police officers who will partake in the postal vote do not exceed 4000, adding that only those who will be deployed in areas they are not registered as voters will vote.

Assistant Commissioner Makodza said the postal vote, which will be administered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), will be conducted in terms of Section 72 of the Electoral Act.

He also said the rest of police officers will actually cast their ballots on 30 July as earlier revealed by the ZRP command and ZEC in numerous meetings and workshop briefings.

