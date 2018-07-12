JUST IN: Biti haunts Chamisa

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T is set to lose property worth over $665 000 after the Labour Court ruled that it unfairly dismissed 17 employees and must pay damages.

Labour Court judge Justice Betty Chidziva, with the concurrence of Justice Lawrence Murasi, this week struck off the roll a labour appeal by the MDC-T. This exposes the opposition party ’s property to execution. MDC-T owes the ex-workers $665 000.

Former MDC-T director general Mr Toendepi Shonhe and 16 others were fired in 2014 on allegations that they were linked Mr Tendai Biti’s Renewal Team.

An independent arbitrator in 2015, ordered the reinstatement of the 17 but the opposition party found it impossible to rehire the employees. The workers, through their lawyers, Matsikidze & Mucheche Legal Practitioners, claimed damages which were subsequently quantified.

Each of the 17 was awarded damages ranging from $10 140 to $264 000.

More to follow…

