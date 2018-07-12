I Will Redistribute Land: Thokozani Khupe

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe

The spokesperson for the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T, Linda Masarira has said that her party will redistribute land and give tenure to farmers, if it wins the July 30 elections.

She also said that her party wanted to ensure that farmers moved away from subsistence farming. Said Masarira,

The party will ensure that land is redistributed equally and equitably and will ensure that all people are capacitated to use land profitably. The party’s position is to also ensure that all the farmers will have security of tenure so as to enable them to access loans since commercial farming is capital intensive, thereby it needs a lot of money which most farmers cannot raise without the assistance of financial institutions.

More: NewsDay

