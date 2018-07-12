President commissions $241m Beitbridge Border upgrade

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday laid the foundation for the $241 million upgrade of Beitbridge Border Post before addressing close to 15 000 people at Dulivhadzimo Stadium in an unscheduled rally.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Mnangagwa, who arrived in Beitbridge amid tight security, said his government was committed to modernising the country’s infrastructure and border posts for the ease of doing business.

He said Beitbridge would soon have an international airport, but pleaded with the country’s restive population to give him time to resolve the cash crisis.

“The importance of modernising of border posts can never be overemphasised, especially in view of the negative impact of bottlenecks and corruption to inconvenience travellers, trade and tourism as well as inflow of revenue into the national fiscus,” he said.

“We must thus re-invigorate our systems and change our work ethic to win back the confidence of transit clients, passengers and hauliers alike.”

Mnangagwa said the upgrading of Beitbridge signalled the dawn of a new Zimbabwe where economics would lead politics.

Chairman of Zimborders, Glynn Cohen said his organisation would build a modern structure.

“It will have the concept of airports and will include a fire station. I am committed to do this because it’s an opportunity to develop my country,” he said before showing a three-dimension video clip of the proposed structures set to change the outlook of Beitbridge.

Mnangagwa said the upgrading programme would generate thousands of jobs for the local

people.

Like this: Like Loading...