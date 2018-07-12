MEN celebrates Joshua Mqabuko Day

MATABELELAND Entertainment News (MEN) based in South Africa will present the annual Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Celebration Through Arts at the Aleck Gorshel Park, Berea in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 28.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The sixth edition of the celebrations will run under the theme Joshua Nkomo: Larger Than Life and will see legendary Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu gracing the event together with Mehluli Moyo from Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement and Jabulani Hadebe from Joshua Nkomo National Foundation.

Mongezi Mpofu, the organiser, confirmed the event to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“Matabeleland Entertainment News will again host the annual Dr Joshua Nkomo celebrations 2018. Every year on the last weekend of the month of July, we bring together Zimbabweans in the Diaspora under the banner of celebrating the life of Dr Joshua Nkomo Through Arts,” he said.

He said this was the sixth edition celebrating Nkomo’s life through poetry, song and cultural dance.

“Through this event, we wish to preach Joshua Nkomo’s gospel of peace and tolerance and for the past five years, we have been bringing together Zimbabweans in the diaspora under one common signature to celebrate and restore, resurrect and preserve our culture and traditions through arts,” he said.

Mpofu said the event would give Zimbabwean cultural ambassadors based in South Africa and Zimbabwe an opportunity to educate the people and motivate them to take pride in their identity.

The event, sponsored by Kingdom Blue Funeral Service, will see several artistes performing imbube, isitshikitsha, poems and traditional dances.

