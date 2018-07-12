10 mourners perish in Mapinga accident

TEN people died on Tuesday night when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at Mapinga, about 60km along Harare-Chirundu Highway.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Police confirmed the accident yesterday, saying the deceased were travelling to Chinhoyi for a funeral wake.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said 11 people were in the Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus and nine of them died on the spot. She said one passenger died on admission to Banket Hospital. Another critically-injured passenger was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“The driver of the Nissan Caravan was driving towards Chinhoyi with 10 passengers when he encroached into the lane of an on-coming haulage truck, resulting in the head-on collision. Both vehicles veered

off the road and landed in a ditch with the truck on top of the Nissan Caravan,” Charamba said.