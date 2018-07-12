Harare City snatch striker Wadi

HARARE City have acquired highly-rated football striker, Ishmael Wadi from FC Platinum in a swap deal that saw Farai Edwin Madhanhanga move to the Zvishavane based side permanently.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The midfield workhorse Madhanhanga was loaned to FC Platinum at the start of the season, to reinforce the platinum miners’ squad for the Caf Champions League.

But it appears Harare City coach Mark Harrison, having managed to capture Moses Muchenje, who has been impressive this far, does not need another defensive midfielder anymore.

Instead, he has opted to strengthen the attacking department which has proved problematic for his improving team, with Wadi identified as the best men to end the scoring problems.

City confirmed the swap deal yesterday.

“Harare City has added more firepower upfront through a swap deal with FC Platinum for 26-year-old striker Ishmael Wadi,” the club said on their official Facebook account.

The deal could also prove valuable for FC Platinum as Madhanhanga has been impressive in recent time, earning himself a first team jersey in the star-studded team.

Meanwhile, Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama has vowed his side will not be relegated, despite the team’s struggles this season which have seen them trapped in the murky waters, and are currently on 15th position, the relegation cut-off point.

“At this juncture we are working hard to avoid the dreaded chop. We believe in the players and though we might have fewer points on our tally, things will change for the better after the next five games. What I can assure the community is that we will avoid relegation and sooner we will be out of the relegation zone,” Dhlakama guaranteed.

Chapungu host fellow relegation struggler Mutare City on Saturday at Ascot Stadium.

“In terms of number points, I cannot be so sure but I can safely say that we are not relegation material and when we play Mutare City, we will beat them and make sure they remain at the bottom of the log. We have our own ambitions and considering that I was not with the team during the pre-season and normally it takes time for the players to understand the philosophy of the coach, but right now I am satisfied that everyone is geared to play to their fullest.”

The Gweru-based side has been busy in the transfer window, acquiring the services of former Harare City and Masvingo United midfielder James Jamu and Edington Chirape who joined from Blue Swallows while releasing the quartet of Bruno Mtigo, Blessing Sahondo, Lloyd Gwerina and Tafadzwa Chimoyo.

