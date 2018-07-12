Mushure finally resurfaces

DYNAMOS captain Ocean Mushure finally returned to training this week, over a month after he decided to absent himself from work without official leave.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The 33-year-old went AWOL (absent without official leave), at the start of June, a development that had left club coach Lloyd Mutasa ‘disappointed.’

According to Mutasa in an interview last week, efforts to locate the left-back by the club had proved futile.

However, Mushure turned up at the team’s training venue in Harare on Tuesday, and while many had expected that he will be punished for his truancy, it appears the club has decided to pardon one of their most senior and loyal players.

“He had some domestic issues to solve. He is now with us. He came to training yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday). He is our captain and this is a morale booster for the team,” said team manager Richard Chihoro.

Mushure went AWOL in protest over unpaid signing-on fees and allowances, which he claims to be in excess of $24 000.

“I have resumed training with the team but the issue of payments has not yet been resolved. I understand they are looking into it,” Mushure said.

He is hoping the new club leadership led by banker Isiah Mupfurutsa would resolve his problem.

Mushure was one of the outstanding players for the team, leading them to a second place finish last season.

He was even voted Soccer Star of the Year runner-up.

This season, he has been a pale shadow of himself, and consequently, the team has suffered and currently hover above the relegation zone.

To try and move away from the murky waters that they have found themselves in, DeMbare have also re-engaged Christian Ntouba Epoupa with a view to bring him back to the club.

The Cameroonian quit at the start of the season after the club reneged on their promise to pay his outstanding salaries and allowances.

Mutasa’s men, who allowed Chicken Inn to snatch a draw last weekend, travel to struggling Shabanie Mine on Sunday in a match they are expected to win.

The match, just like all the other Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures this weekend, will kick-off at 1pm.

The league was forced to have an early kick-off to their matches, to avoid the counter attraction provided by the World Cup matches.

PSL Fixtures (All matches kick-off at 1pm)

Saturday: Chapungu v Mutare City (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Nichrut (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Triangle (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)

Like this: Like Loading...