Mahendere to warm hearts with free DVD at Winter Worship

GOSPEL music sensation Michael “Minister” Mahendere (pictured) is set to launch his latest live DVD for the album Getting Personal with God 3 at a two-day fiesta dubbed “Makanaka Jesu Winter Worship Festival” from July 13 to 14 at Harare Gardens’ main stage.

Tickets to the launch are selling for $3 per day, with those who attend the festival expected to walk away with a free DVD.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Mahendere said the idea behind inviting people and giving the DVD for free was to counter piracy.

“We have invited people from all over to come and worship with us and those who will attend will get the live DVD for free, as we are trying to counter piracy. We thought of gathering people at one place and then giving them the DVD considering that either way they would get it at 50c,” he said.

“Preparations for the event are at an advanced stage and we are pleased with the progress so far, we are inviting people to come and worship with us at the festival.”

Initiated in 2016 by Tsimba Media at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, this year’s winter festival will see the Makanaka Jesu hitmaker launch the single titled It Takes A World, a single soundtrack to the campaign against violence against

children.

The musician said he did the track for World Vision.

“We are looking forward to having heaters during the festival. The first day of the event will be themed Afro Rock, where we will be belting out songs such as Kudzai Mwari and Hallelujah,” he said.

“On Saturday, we will be having a family day, where we will have songs such as Makanaka Jesu, Mutsvene and other people’s favourites. There will be a lot of entertainment including jumping castles for children as well as a meet and greet with the Minister session.”

The Direct Worship Choir and gospel rapper Prophecy will also feature at the gospel extravaganza.

Mahendere’s collaboration with South African gospel artiste Loyiso Bala on the song Chiiko is part of the live DVD.

