Comedian Bhutisi spreads wings

RENOWNED comedian, Admire “Bhutisi” Kuzhangaira says he is now spreading his wings into full-length films after featuring in a new comedy film, Death and Other Complications, having established himself in short skits.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The new comedy, which was directed by Shem Zemura, is scheduled to premiere in Harare next month.

Bhutisi, who features as John in the new production, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the film pulled him out of the box.

“The media and fans had tied me into a category that has been difficult to get out of. I am known as the skit guy, who does two-minute short films, but the new production challenged all that and took me to a new level where people won’t see me in the same light,” he said.

“This is now a big screen and I had great actors around who made my role easier. The emotional journey that I go through in the film will touch the viewers’ hearts. It took my artistic skills to levels higher than in my previous acts.”

In the film, John is portrayed as a spoilt and entitled young man, who has no regard for anyone, something which makes him a burden to his parents.

The film also unearthed acting talent which was dormant in Miss Curvy ambassador, Cleopatra Marandihwe.

“This was my first time to act in front of a camera and it was everything I expected. I felt like I am living a dream.

Cameras can be scary sometimes, but I was very comfortable because the crew made me feel at home. I loved and enjoyed every moment,” Marandihwe said.

Written by Bernard Sande, also known as Solis Bizzaro, Death and Other Complications also features Gamuchirai Duve, Eddington Hatitongwe, Moses Kawara and University of Zimbabwe student Jo-Anne Chidochangu Tenga.

Zemura said the actual date of Death and Other Complications’ premiere was yet to be finalised.

“We haven’t set an exact date yet but it will premiere this August at SK Eastgate. It’s a hilarious comedy,” he said.

The youthful director, with a string of award-winning films, said he would not sit on his laurels because the industry needed more productions.

