Econet takes stock of investments

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has channeled over $3,2 billion in sourcing goods and services from local industries including small to medium enterprises over the past 20 years.

Group chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Mboweni, said this in a message to mark the company’s 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

He said the leading telecoms network provider has also contributed $1,5 billion towards national economic growth through fiscal and statutory payments to Government and its agencies.

Econet Wireless, which first opened its doors for commercial services on 10 July 1998 before being listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in September of the same year, is now the largest telecommunications service provider in the country with a wider business portfolio.

Mr Mboweni said the company has since 2013 opened two million low cost bank accounts on its Ecosave and iSave accounts thereby bringing more financial inclusion.

The network provider has also assisted more than 80 percent of the country’s population towards financial inclusion through Ecocash and digital banking services.

Mr Mboweni also highlighted that Econet has enabled social, financial and economic inclusion by connecting people and business through 90 percent network coverage.

Like this: Like Loading...