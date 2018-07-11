Big bonanza for Zimbabwe MPs

Zimbabwe’s legislators are to get a $4 million bonanza in outstanding allowances with each Member of Parliament expected to pocket about $30 000 according to the Herald.

Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda said this would go a long way to clearing Parliament’s indebtedness to MPs.

“We have already paid MPs up to March. Right now MPs are getting their outstanding allowances. In fact we have paid the bulk of what we owe them.

What now remains is payment of the last five months, that is from March to July. We expect the money to be released in the next few days because we have submitted bids,” he said.

