Hunt on for cultural ambassador

THE International Modelling School in Harare is set to hold preliminary auditions for the prospective Cultural Ambassador for Zimbabwe, who will represent the country at Miss Culture Worldwide 2018 set for October 20 in the capital.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The preliminary auditions are scheduled for Joina City on July 14 ahead of a fundraising dinner at a local hotel on August 16.

The dinner, to be held under the theme Destination Zimbabwe Fundraising Banquet, will be part of the preliminary preparations for the international tourism beauty pageant to promote the use of culture for the advancement of societies globally.

Miss Culture Zimbabwe president Hillary Vella told NewsDay Life & Style that the auditions were meant to select prospective representatives who will attend the fundraising banquet.

“The preliminary auditions for the prospective Cultural Ambassador for Zimbabwe we are having will not just be looking at someone with the potential to do charity (work), but someone who is business-minded enough to understand what the country needs and bring solutions through articulating and carrying our brand and the Zimbabwean brand forward,” he said.

“We want to have the support of local stakeholders by selling corporate tables as a way of making sure we raise a minimum budget to host the international event and we are appealing to everybody because it is everyone’s responsibility to make sure that the nation reaches where it’s supposed to be.”

Vella said Miss Culture Worldwide would attract over 50 models from all over the world and during the banquet — which will be televised and live-streamed on the internet — the prospective Zimbabwean representatives will be among other contestants.

In a video that will be broadcast, each contestant will explain why they decided to participate in the beauty contest.

“In my experience most events suffer because of the financing so we will be selling tables for $5 000 and $3 500 and the corporates have the chance to choose a brand ambassador from the participating countries that will then advertise and expose the brand during the week of the Miss Culture World event,” he said.

