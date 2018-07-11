6 Zanu PF activists nabbed for violence

SIX Zanu PF supporters were arrested in Manicaland province for allegedly assaulting MDC-Alliance activists during a prayer meeting on Monday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Zanu PF cadres were also accused of threatening opposition party supporters against attending MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s rally in the constituency tomorrow.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Passmore Nyakureba confirmed the arrests yesterday, saying the full wrath of the law would descend upon violence perpetrators.

Among the accused were the party’s Chimanimani district Zanu PF chairman Talkmore Pedzai, Gladman Mutezo, Felix Rwizi, Cyril Munyairi, Clememce Chimhaka and Justice Gwinyai.

They were arrested under case number RRB number 3451395.

“This incident happened on Monday after the accused persons came driving their Nissan Navara without number plates.

The vehicle was reportedly branded with Zanu PF campaign colours and they started assaulting the opposition members,” Nyakureba said.

“When I phoned the officer-in-charge of Nyanyadzi Police Station, only one person, Cyril Munyairi, had been arrested and he was the driver. I pressed the police why the others had not been arrested, thus when they made an effort to arrest the others.”

Manicaland MDC-T youth chairman Itai Masaka who was at the meeting said the incident happened when they were conducting a prayer meeting and preparing for Chamisa’s rally.

MDC-Alliance aspiring MP in the constituency, Canaan Matiashe, urged police to take action but said they were not going to lose sleep over the attacks, saying they were going to win resoundingly in the elections.

“We are not going to lose sleep over the attacks and our supporters should defend themselves. Surely we can’t keep folding our hands when we are attacked, we don’t need violence at all,” he said.

Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairman Tawanda Mukodza was not immediately available for comment.

