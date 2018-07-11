Robbers leave Marondera farmer battling for life

PROMINENT Marondera farmer and businessman, Johanne Boreman, is battling for his life at a local private hospital following an attack by suspected robbers on Sunday night. After the attack, the suspects allegedly ransacked Boreman’s house and made off with his Isuzu truck.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.

“We are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for two criminals using an Isuzu pick-up vehicle, white in colour. Anyone who might come across the two should report to any nearest police station. Furthermore, people should make sure that they do not open doors at night,” Mwanza said.

According to the police, on Sunday at 7pm, Boreman was playing with his dog in the dining room.

He later went to the kitchen and opened the door so he could let the dog out. Immediately, two unidentified men entered the house and struck him with an iron bar, demanding cash. The suspects allegedly tied Boreman with an electric cable and kept on demanding money.

Boreman’s wife rushed to the scene in a bid to rescue her husband, but was also struck by an iron bar.

The suspects then ransacked the house and made off with $30 cash, a plasma TV set, three batteries, a laptop and two power link inverters, all valued at $20 000.

The suspects allegedly loaded their loot into Boreman’s vehicle and drove off.

