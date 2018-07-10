Wheels for Women’s League

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

The Zanu-PF Women’s League yesterday received 10 vehicles from the party ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections to facilitate women’s mobility during and after campaigns.

The vehicles will enable the Women’s League to visit their constituencies as the party continues to canvass for support from the electorate..

Officially handing over the Ford Rangers to chairpersons of the country’s 10 provinces at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, the Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said participation of women in national, local and community leadership roles enhances development as well as democracy.

He said the Women’s League comprised 70 percent of its party membership.

“This is history in the making for our party. We have been going through records and statistics this morning and have realised that women participation is strong to the effect that on every meeting we hold, we are assured of 70 percent of our Women’s League. To encourage the support from our women, the party decided to give 10 vehicles one each per province,” he said.

“This is the first batch throughout the country. We urge the chairpersons of these provinces to look after these vehicles well. You are no longer pleading for mobility from us men as you now have your own transport system.”

Cde Mpofu said the same facility had been extended to the youths, provincial secretaries and would cascade to all Central Committee and Politburo members.

“The programme is ongoing,” he said.

Wome’s League secretary Cde Mabel Chinomona thanked the party for the noble gesture.

She said Zanu-PF was assured of victory come July 30 as women could now conduct door-to-door campaigns using the vehicles.

“You do not know what this means to the Women’s League. To all the chairpersons who are going to use these vehicles, these are not vehicles to show off or to be used in selling cabbages. We assure you that the Women’s League will use the vehicles to campaign for the party as we are now well equipped in terms of transport,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...