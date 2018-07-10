Local film for Canada festival

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent—

NEW LOCAL short film “Mukanya” which reflects on positive fatherhood is set to screened in Canada next month at the annual Habari Africa Festival.

The festival, which is an African music, art and film fete will take place from August 7 to 20 and it is run by Batuki Music Society.

In an interview, one of the film producers, Siza Mukwedini said they were thrilled with the development.

“It is such an honour to be invited to the festival and it means been given a chance to connect with our global counterparts,” she said.

The 22-minute long film, features Stephen Chigorimbo who takes the lead role as Mukanya.

From a past marred by drunkenness and violence Mukanya, embarks on a journey to redeem himself by saving his son, who has become a reflection of his failures as a father.

This film inspires conversations around the state of Zimbabwean as well as African fathers in the face of patriarchy and changing perspectives of what fatherhood is all about.

Mukwedini, however said there was need for Government to avail film-making funds, knowledge exchange programmes.

“I think it is vital for Government to avail film-making funds. We are supposed to fund ourselves for this trip yet it is a Zimbabwean product that has drawn international audience.

“The money is not yet enough but some sponsors are coming on board,” she said.

So far, the film has been screened in Bulawayo and Mutare with amazing feedback while dates are coming for Plumtree, Chitungwiza and Epworth screenings.

“Mukanya” will also be screened on July 14 at Mbare Community church courtesy of partnership between the US Embassy, MenEngage Zimbabwe and Canadian Embassy.

