BCC to sponsor choral choir

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has resolved to capacitate the City of Kings Choral Choir which aims at partaking in various council activities as a way of promoting the city fathers’ vision.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The 38-member strong choir, with representatives from different council departments, was established four years ago with the objective of performing at municipal council functions.

According to full council meeting minutes, the choral choir wanted official recognition by the city fathers so it could seek the assistance of external professional music directors as appropriate.

The outfit also requested moral and financial support to add to subscriptions, get sponsor with uniforms for performing at different types of functions and that a vote to be created to assist in the running costs of the choir members.

BCC resolved to recommend that it will official recognise the choir.

The minutes said that the choir will be allowed to seek assistance of external professional music directors as well as moral and financial support.

BCC said they will sponsor the choir with uniforms for performing at functions and that a vote be created to assist in the running costs of the choir members. It will also provide necessary logistics.