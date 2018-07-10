Court orders top army official to vacate farm

HIGH Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera has ordered top army officer, Colonel Never Makuyana, to vacate former Zanu PF Manicaland youth leader Mubuso Chinguno’s Chipinge West Farm.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Makuyana invaded the 100-hectare farm in June this year with the help of armed soldiers taking advantage of the absence of Chinguno who had fled the country following last November’s ‘soft coup’ on former President Robert Mugabe.

On July 3, Justice Mwayera ordered Makuyana to immediately vacate the property and stop disrupting Chinguno’s farm operations.

“The fourth respondents or anyone acting through him or under his instructions be and are hereby ordered to stop immediately all evictions of the applicant and removal of his property of farm,’’ she ruled.

“The fourth respondent (Makuyana) or anyone acting through him or under his instructions in particular members from the Zimbabwe National Army be and hereby interdicted from entering any part of the applicant’s farm where he is presently occupying and staying.”

Chinguno’s lawyers Mareanadzo and Mvere Partners had cited Makuyana, Lands minister Perrance Shiri, Manicaland provincial and district lands officers as respondents in the matter.