Soldier, cop up for culpable homicide

A MEMBER of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) and a police officer have separately appeared in court charged with culpable homicide and negligent driving leading to the death of a pedestrian.

BY SILAS NKALA

AFZ member Lainzberg Limani (29) of Mbizo Kwekwe based at Redcliff’s 1 Air Defence Regiment was not asked to plead to culpable homicide and negligent driving charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi last week.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody to July 12.

The court heard that on April 7 this year at around 11:30pm at 425km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway near Fairbridge turn off in Bulawayo, Limani allegedly ran over Culture Mudenda who was lying in the middle of the road after having been hit by another driver, Mobilise Sithole, a police officer who was driving a Toyota Hilux. Mudenda sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

It is the State case that Limani failed to obey a signal given by a police officer in uniform who was directing traffic and he did not stop after the accident.

The State alleges that Limani who failed to keep proper lookout under the circumstances, was traveling at high speed and failed to stop or react reasonably when an accident seemed imminent.

Meanwhile, Sithole (31) based at Zimbabwe Republic Police Mbembesi Camp also appeared before the same magistrate charged with similar charges. He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded to the same date.

Allegations against Sithole are that on April 7 this year at 11:30pm at 425 km peg along Harare–Bulawayo he ran over Mudenda before Limani also hit the pedestrian as he lay helpless on the road.

Mudenda died as a result of the double tragedy and this led to the arrest of the soldier and the police officer.