Clubs raid Chiefs players

TOP Castle Lager Premier Soccer Leagues have made inquiries on Bulawayo Chiefs’ players as they seek to bolster their squads in the mid-season transfer window which closes on July 31.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Garthly Chipuka revealed that there could be a player exodus at his club.

Defender Polite Moyo is heading to Ngezi Platinum Stars while Dynamos are said to have made enquiries on youthful attacking midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa who was the last year’s Zifa Southern Region Soccer League Star of the Year and top goal scorer with 10 goals when Chiefs were promoted into the Premiership.

High-riding Triangle are also interested in another young midfielder Clement Makamba with Chicken Inn, who already grabbed defender Last Sithole from Chiefs, also said to be targeting forwards Farau Matare and Perfect Chikwende.

Chipuka, however, said Matare and Chikwende are staying at the club which is in financial distress and has already lost seven players including goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni who started for Bulawayo City in the away defeat to Chapungu at Ascot Stadium on Sunday.

Bulawayo City who have also snatched goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya from Caps United, are also said to be targeting Chiefs’ defender Shadreck Nyahwa.

Chipuka said the club’s leadership is seized with the matter of their players that have attracted attention from other clubs.

“Several of our players have been approached; that is most of our first 11 guys and the executive committee is looking into it. We cannot stand in anyone’s way. Polite Moyo is wanted by Ngezi, (Shadreck) Nyahwa by Bulawayo City and Kelvin Nyoni has gone. Triangle is asking about Clement (Makamba) and Dynamos have been asking about Arthur Musiyiwa.

Perfect Chikwende and Farau Sithole are staying although they were also wanted by Chicken Inn,” Chipuka said.

The Chiefs’ coach said it is going to be a tough second half of the season for them to get new players to adapt to their type of play.

“It is going to be difficult for us. If ever we are going to get new players, they have to quickly adjust to our style of play and given our financial position; I don’t think we can compete with the best. So basically we are going to go down and get someone we think has potential so that they fit well into our system,” Chipuka said.

In the first half of the season, Chiefs beat FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum at Luveve and Highlanders but have only won four matches in 18 games.

Other players that have deserted Chiefs are Moses Majika, Talent Mandizadza, Barnabas Mushunje and Hamadzashe Moyo.

Like this: Like Loading...