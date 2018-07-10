Mapeza unfazed by setback

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he is not concerned by his side’s disappointing start to the second half of the season and insists they will win their second successive Premier Soccer League title.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The reigning champions put up a pathetic display to lose 2-1 to a rejuvenated ZPC Kariba on Saturday, a defeat that ended their 31-match unbeaten run at their fortress Mandava Stadium.

But despite the defeat, the Zvishavane miners still maintained their six-point lead as the closest contender Ngezi Platinum lost to Herentals while only Triangle moved a step closer following a 5-0 win over Shabanie Mine.

And Mapeza has maintained his cool despite the setback and expects his side to recover.

“Yes, we lost, but it is a part of the game. We have time work our squad to perfection. I have always said that the second half of the season has a lot of twists and turns, but the important thing for us is to remain focused,” he said.

“Losing one game does not take away everything and, luckily, we have maintained our spot, so now we have to move on and focus on the next game. At this stage, the target is to collect as many points as awe can. We know what other teams will be aiming. There is pressure, but we are prepared for everything that we are going to face until the end of the season,” Mapeza said.

The miners’ chase to pen down their own piece of history remains well on course as they remain fixated on 44 points, six better than Ngezi Platinum who have 38 points on their tally.

