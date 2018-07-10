Chiwenga scoffs at MDC Alliance protest

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga (pictured) yesterday scoffed at the proposed MDC Alliance march scheduled for tomorrow to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to level the political playfield ahead of the July 30 elections.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Addressing a Zanu PF rally in Harare’s political hotbed of Budiriro, Chiwenga warned the opposition against interfering with Zec’s independence.

“Right now we hear that some people want to have demonstrations in the streets of Harare because they do not agree with what is being done by Zec,” he said.

“But Zec is an independent institution and its work can’t be interfered with by anyone. The people at Zec do their work guided by the law. What should be noted is that those who are at the forefront of this proposed mass action are the ones who selected the people at Zec. We ask what has gone wrong now?”

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa last week revealed he was part of the legislative process that interviewed Chigumba and other commissioners before their appointment.

He, however, claimed the Zec Commissioners had changed their approach to issues after appointment.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora insisted that labour, vendors and college students would join tomorrow’s protests in solidarity.

“The demo is on. It is definite that on Wednesday, we will be in the streets. I cannot divulge how we are mobilising the people but they are well updated,” Mwonzora said.

Police last week cleared the protest march aimed at piling pressure on Zec to release the final voters’ roll as well as allow political players a chance to observe the printing of the ballot papers to be used in the polls.

Chamisa at the weekend threatened to roll out daily mass actions until all outstanding issues were resolved.

“We are going to demonstrate on Wednesday until we reach a consensus on sticking issues. If they fail we are going to demonstrate on a daily basis. I will also demand to see Mnangagwa face to face,” Chamisa said.

But the Zanu PF youth league accused the opposition of using protest to solicit for donor funds to oil its election machinery.

Addressing thousands of party supporters in Chivhu on Saturday, Zanu PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi said the demonstration was an attention-seeking gimmick.

“Some want demonstrations for change; they want Zec to vote for them instead of mobilising for support in the villages. Zec is an independent body from government and even political parties,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...