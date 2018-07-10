Zulu won’t stop scoring

Veteran Hwange striker Gilbert Zulu has defied the odds in the Zifa Southern Region Soccer League as he continues to find the back of the net in a bid to ensure the coal miners make a quick return to the Premier Soccer League.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Zulu, the leading scorer in the league and one player who has remained loyal to Hwange, scored his eighth goal of the season on Saturday as his side beat visiting Toronto 4-0 at the Colliery to maintain their four-point lead at the top

Last weekend, the veteran striker was serving suspension when his side beat Zim Leopards 3-1 at Gifford High School.

It was Zulu’s eighth goal in 14 games with Hwange amassing 31 points from nine wins and four draws having suffered one defeat.

The other goals on Saturday came from Courage Sibanda, former Chicken Inn midfielder Canaan Nkomo and Andrew Chuma.

Chasing Tsholotsho, who played a draw last weekend, bounced back to their winning ways on Sunday, beating Mosi Rovers 2-0 in Victoria Falls to reclaim the second spot on 27 points dislodging ZPC Hwange who lost 2-0 away to the Mkhupali Masuku-coached Talen Vision on Saturday.

The power utility side is on 24 points.

In other matches played at the weekend, Indlovu Iyanyathela beat Rahman Gumbo’s Makomo 3-1 while CIWU beat Mainline 2-1.

Bosso 90 were on the receiving end on Saturday at Luveve Stadium where they lost 1-0 to ZRP Bulawayo.

Moto Moto drew 1-1 with NRZ Leopards with Casmyn beating Zim Leopards 2-1.