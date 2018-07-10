Mapfapfairi eyes Makoni North victory

ASPIRING independent candidate Brighton Mupfapfairi who is eyeing Makoni North Parliamentary seat yesterday said he will have resounding victory as the seven other candidates had nothing to offer.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The youthful politician who hails from Makoni district told NewsDay yesterday that he had initiated development projects in the constituency.

“My chances of winning the constituency are very high. l believe l have no competition since l was on the ground for many years. l have been working tirelessly to win the constituency,” he said.

“l am even surprised that some candidates are coming on the ground because we are in the election period, but no people will recognise them. Every person has the right to campaign, but people have the final say and l believe they will elect me into office. l have already rehabilitated 10 boreholes in my constituency which have not been working for the past 10 years.”

Mupfapfairi said the relevant authorities were answerable about the dire water situation in Makoni district and there was need to develop infrastructure.

“l am eager to assist some schools with computers. Children are the future of the country. l have already assisted Chigudu School with some bags of cement so that they can build a storeroom,” he said.

He warned people that allegedly abused funds while in office that he was going to institute a probe and have the culprits brought to book.

Mupfapfairi will tussle for the seat against Zanu PF candidate James Munetsi, MDC-Alliance Moses Manyengavana and independent candidates Paul Chigume and Clever Nyawaranda.