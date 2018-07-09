ZEC Reconsidering Trying To Build Consensus With Political Parties, Says It Seems Pointless

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said that it is considering following the law strictly instead of reaching out and trying to form a consensus with all political parties.

Zec said that it had gone above and beyond what the law required yet the political parties were not satisfied. Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said,

ZEC has the exclusive constitutional obligation to design, print, safeguard and distribute ballot paper. There is no legal framework that allows some of these requests or demand by political parties. Different political parties want different things and quite evidently we have failed to build consensus so far we are now debating whether we continue the consensus-building exercise or just stick to the letter and spirit of the law.

This follows complaints by different opposition parties that Zec had denied them access to watch the printing of ballot papers.

