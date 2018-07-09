Former Minister Blames Son-In-Law After Daughter Is Arrested For Impersonating Perrance Shiri

Exiled former Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Mandiitawepi Chimene has blamed her son in law Pethwell Kanjanda, after her daughter was arrested for selling land she acquired fraudulently.

Chimene’s daughter, Ellen Zimondi, is facing charges of impersonating Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri. Speaking to the Daily News in her first interview, since she fled the country after the fall of former president Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chimene said,

People should learn to confine themselves to individuals they are dealing with. If they arrest someone, she has her name. She is called Ellen Zimondi or she can use her so-called husband’s name, Kanjanda. She is a grown-up, she is above 30 and very responsible for her own deeds. I told CID Mutare (about this). l asked them when I was still minister to arrest my so-called son-in-law (Kanjanda)…I even had the complainants in my office and l handed them over to the detectives to work on the case but they didn’t do anything (about it). I even told my daughter that if she continued to condone her husband’s activities, she was going to be in soup for being an accomplice.

More: Daily News

Like this: Like Loading...