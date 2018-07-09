Ethiopia deal means “state of war is over” -Eritrean minister

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) – An agreement signed on Monday between the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea means the state of war between the neighbours has ended, Eritrea’s Information Minister said.

The deal signed in Eritrea’s capital a day after a summit between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afkwerki states that the “State of war that existed between the two countries has come to an end,” Yemane Gebremeskel wrote on Twitter.

