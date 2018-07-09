They Have Started Cheating With The Ballot Papers: Welshman Ncube

Welshman Ncube

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of cheating with ballot papers to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins the July 30 elections. Ncube said that there would be no election unless the issue of ballot papers in resolved. Speaking at a rally in Matabeleland, Ncube said,

We are saying the ballot printed where we are not there will certainly not be used in the July 30 election, we are not saying we will boycott, but we say there will be no elections.

They have started cheating with the ballot. Even the greatest old vote rigger, Robert Mugabe used to follow the alphabet starting from the top downwards.

The one for (Priscilla) Chigumba (Zec chairperson) she has started from number one to nine and went ahead to place Mnangagwa who is number 10 who is now at the top in the second column. If you subtract nine from 23 it’s equal to 14.

If you want to make the ballot short, you cut it from halfway, you do not cut it at nine so that President Emmerson (Mnangagwa is at the top so that when one looks at the paper first sees his name when his surname starts with an M and is supposed to be at the bottom. They have started cheating and we are saying we will not allow that.