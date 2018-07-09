Beyoncé and Jay Z to headline Global Citizen Festival in SA

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen officially announced on Monday that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa, a free-ticketed event on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The December event is the culmination of Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.

The event will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and Wizkid will also perform at the event.

Tickets for the concert are not for sale and are acquired through charitable acts and here’s how you get tickets:

Activists and music fans can begin to earn their free tickets starting on August 21and can sign up today at www.globalcitizen.org.za, demanding world leaders make major investments to end extreme poverty and take a stand for women and girls.

The “Mandela 100” campaign seeks to mobilise $1 billion in new commitments for the world’s poorest, with $500 million set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.

These investments will be aimed at ending hunger and increasing access to good nutrition, ending neglected tropical diseases, reducing HIV/Aids transmission rates, ensuring every child receives a quality education, levelling the law by reforming and repealing sexist laws, providing funding for women’s health and family planning, and ensuring access to clean water and safe sanitation worldwide.

