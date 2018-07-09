I Was Never Allies With Mnangagwa Because Of Gukurahundi: Jonathan Moyo

Former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Exiled former cabinet minister and G40 Faction kingpin, Jonathan Moyo has claimed that he was never allies with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Despite the fact that Moyo was part of the Tsholotsho Declaration, Moyo says that there has always been mutual contempt between him and Mnangagwa because of the Gukurahundi massacres. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said,

The widely held view that Mnangagwa and I have, at any time before now, been so-called political allies, or that I supported him in the Tsholotsho saga, is pure fiction. Mnangagwa and I know only too well that we have always held each other in mutual contempt. Ever since!

As captured in Wikileaks, on 21 December 2001 Mnangagwa, as Speaker of Parliament, ‘voiced his disdain’ for me to US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Joseph Sullivan. He said that knowing I too was, as I still am, disdainful of him as the ugly face of what’s wrong with Zanu PF and Zimbabwe!

Mnangagwa has flatly refused to acknowledge, take responsibility or apologise for his role in the Gukurahundi atrocities. He’s on record before the coup declaring Gukurahundi a closed chapter…An obvious question to ask is, why has Mnangagwa refused to acknowledge, take responsibility and apologise for Gukurahundi? An obvious answer is simply that he knows only too well that he was, and is, the most culpable; as the leading instigator and enforcer of Gukurahundi.!