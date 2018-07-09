We Cannot Do Without Whites, Mugabe Was Misguided: Zanu-PF MP

Joseph Tshuma

Outgoing Zanu PF MP for Mpopoma-Pelandaba, Joseph Tshuma has that former president Robert Mugabe made a dangerous mistake when he isolated Zimbabwe from the rest of the world.

Tshuma said that the country needs white people in order for it to thrive and develop. Speaking at a discussion forum organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) and the Bulawayo Media Centre, Tshuma said,

We are coming from the era of Robert Mugabe. An era which closed us out from the rest of the world. We began to leave in a vacuum. That was the most dangerous thing that was ever experienced by this country other than the bombings during the liberation struggle. We made a mistake as a party through our (former) president when we said’ Blair keep your England and we keep our Zimbabwe’. Yes, we kept our Zimbabwe but what kind of Zimbabwe did we keep? One thing that I have been made to understand and agree strongly whether painful or not, we cannot do away with that person called umkhiwa (white).

Since coming into power, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made reengagement one of his primary goals.

More: New Zimbabwe

