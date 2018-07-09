Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has been formally charged with corruption‚ his lawyer has confirmed.

The charge relates to his involvement in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas. Duduzane faces an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit corruption.

Lawyer Rudi Krause spoke to TimesLIVE just after Duduzane had been processed at the Johannesburg Central police station‚ and confirmed that the 34-year-old had agreed to hand in his passport as part of a bail agreement with the state.

Corruption case against #DuduzaneZuma postponed to 24 January 2019 – as state wants to charge other accused.

He’s released on R100k bail.

Duduzane arrived back in South Africa from abroad last week to attend the weekend funeral of his younger brother, Vusi.

He arrived at the police station just after 7am this morning‚ and greeted journalists as he walked inside.

“Hello‚” he said‚ “are you well?”

He will be appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court later this week‚ to face two charges of culpable homicide.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that law enforcement authorities are also understood to be considering charging Duduzane in connection with the Estina dairy project, in which Gupta companies stand accused of fraudulently receiving millions of rands intended for poor black farmers in the Free State.

He is a director of Westdawn Investments, one of the Gupta companies that allegedly siphoned off money from the farm project.

