Musicians must contribute to nation building: Murwira

HIGHER and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira has challenged musicians to use art to promote national prosperity and peace.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Addressing music graduates and guests at Zimbabwe College of Music (ZCM)’s 11th graduation ceremony in Harare on Friday, Murwira described art, particularly music as a powerful tool that can transform lives if used constructively.

“Creative that is based on our culture is important in this global world, I want to urge all graduates and music professionals here to work towards a nation of prosperity, peace and unity through music which identifies with Zimbabwe first, Africa and the rest of the world,” he said.

Murwira said music had evolved from just being an art of entertainment to a model of business and a profession that requires theoretical and practical learning that enables to create brands that can be sold to the world.

“We are moving forward, and as we move forward, I would like to urge you to seek the modern and innovative of ways of engaging yourselves into productive musical careers propelled by your passion to change the world into a better place to live through music,” he said.

“Zimbabwe College of Music and its partners have worked so hard to produce professionals that have proved to be national icons in the music industry. Furthermore, shaping the national identity through music.”

He urged the graduates to have self-belief, and believe in the country and the continent at large as they make use of the acquired skills as a launching pad of their careers.

The graduates who included veteran music producer Clive “Mono” Mukundu’s son, Takakunda were conferred with degrees and certificates after successfully completing different music programmes offered by the Zimbabwe College of Music in collaboration with Africa University.

