Chamisa supporter in court for assaulting Khupe ally

A 42-YEAR-OLD MDC-T activist based in Epworth appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday for allegedly assaulting a colleague over his decision to defect to the rival faction led by former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Asifa Mutsinga of Domboramwari was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to August 9 on $50 bail.

It is the State case that on June 30 this year, Mutsinga confronted the complainant who is not identified in court papers at Domboramwari shops in Epworth and asked him why he had stopped attending Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance meetings.

The State alleges that the accused started accusing the complainant of defecting to Khupe’s faction. Mutsinga allegedly tried to assault the complainant, but was restrained by onlookers.

On the same day at around 10pm, Mutsinga, acting in common purpose with eight accomplices who are still at large, approached the complainant at his house, singing songs denouncing his defection.

It is alleged on July 4, the accused person in the company of his accomplices returned to the complainant’s residence and started chanting slogans before they pelted the complainant’s house with stones, causing property damage worth $120.

The complainant made a police report, leading to Mutsinga’s arrest.

Delight Mauto appeared for the State.

