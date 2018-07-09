2 drivers fined for smuggling Bronco

TWO cross-border bus drivers employed by First Class bus company have been fined $300 each for smuggling 45 boxes of BronCleer cough syrup, popularly known as Bronco, through in contravene of the Medicines Allied Substance Control Act which prohibits possession of unregistered medicinal drugs.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Enerst Mushaya (41) and Restern Nhende (45) were further sentenced to a wholly suspended two-month jail term each when they appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande last Friday.

The court heard that the two were intercepted by police detectives while driving to their company garage in Harare last Thursday.

Police recovered 45 boxes of 50ml bottles of BronCleer hidden in the bus chassis, leading to the arrest of the duo.

The drugs were worth $6 750.