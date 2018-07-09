Triangle trounce Shabanie

TRIANGLE yesterday recorded their biggest victory of the season after clobbering a hapless Shabanie Mine in a one-sided Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

Triangle . . . . . . (4) 5

Shabanie Mine . . . .0

Two quick goals by Ralph Kawondera on the fifth minute and Lameck Nhamo two minutes later from the penalty spot saw the Taurai Mangwiro-coached side cruising against the struggling side from Zvishavane.

It was 3-0 on 23rd minute after Phineas Bamusi put his name on the scoreboard and Collin Duwa increased the advantage on the half-hour mark.

The home side slowed down the tempo in the second half, probably not wanting to humiliate their opponent.

They, however, added another one with nine minutes remaining, Derilic Murimba also getting into the act, to complete a sweet victory for the Sugar Sugar Boys.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro said he was happy with the win.

“Sweet victory for my team. I am very happy with the win. We started the match strongly and we unsettled them in the first minutes. I have already said that we need a perfect second half of the season and we started well. We are now looking to win in our next matches and we want to end the season on a good position. Tough luck to Shabanie coach,” he said.

Shabanie Mine gaffer Alexio Sijoni said they were still building a team

“We are still trying to make a team because we don’t have much depth in our squad. There are a lot of things that are happening in our camp, we lost some good players recently.”

Some of the players that have deserted the financially-troubled Shabanie Mine include striker David Temwanjira who left for ZPC Kariba.

Triangle started the match strongly and they could have taken the lead as early as the second minute but striker Nhamo’s close range shot was saved by goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

There was no denying Kawondera though when the hosts came back knocking again moments later..

Barely had the home side supporters’ celebrations died down when their team was awarded a penalty when Shabanie Mine defender Raymond Sibanda felled Nhamo inside the box.

Nhamo dusted himself up to beat Moyo. Triangle playing one of their best matches this season scored the third goal through Bamusi who was assisted by youngster Anelka Chiwandire.

Exciting Dhuwa scored his side’s fourth goal after benefiting from a string of neat passes from Bamusi and Nhamo.

Shabanie Mine’s best chance in the match came in the 58th minute but Fredrick Muza shot wide.

Meanwhile, Roderick Mutuma scored twice for his new club Nichrut who beat struggling Mutare City 2-0 at Vengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

The colourful striker was making his debut after joining from Division One side Chegutu Pirates

Teams

Triangle: T Chilenga, D Phiri, A Chiveya (D Murimba, 53’), K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, R Kawondera, A Chiwandire, C Dhuwa, R Madamombe, P Bhamusi, L Nhamo (S Makoni, 86’)

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, B Mkundu, R Sibanda, D Taderera, E Kanayuta (T Dhlakama, 48’), P Shoko, L Manyande, F Muza, N Papias, N Mpofu

