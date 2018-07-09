Corteva Agriscience enters Zim

Seed producer DowDupont has introduced a standalone Corteva Agriscience Company in Zimbabwe that will specialise in production of high quality seeds and crop protection products.

By Freeman Makopa

DowDuPont commercial unit director, Prabdeep Bajwa told journalists in Harare on Friday that the company will help farmers increase their productivity and profitability.

“Corteva represents the most comprehensive and balanced seed and crop protection portfolio in the world and a strong pipeline of new products that will enable us to continue to provide substantial value to farmers now and over the long term

“Our new name acknowledges our history while looking forward to our commitment to enhancing farmer productivity as well as the health and well-being of the consumers they serve and the company will be producing Pioneer and Pannar seeds and other crop protection products and will allow farmers in Zimbabwe to access to crop protection technology for some challenges including weeds, fall army worm, Tuta absoluta, thrips and other caterpillars,” he said

Corteva is known for its Pioneer and Pannar brands in the seed category and farmers in Zimbabwe will continue to get access to a comprehensive product line-up of Pannar and Pioneer brand seeds.

Bajwa said the company will also help farmers to realise greater yields and improved productivity through the use of crop protection products.

“The products are a game changer and enable farmers to truly realise greater yield potential, better quality and improved productivity for a more successful crop. New projects to mitigate emerging challenges are underway as the company continues to innovate and invest in technology that helps farmers to increase productivity and profitability.

According to Bajwa, the combined strengths of DuPont and Dow Agro Sciences will give the intended agriculture company enhanced capabilities in science, solutions and services to make a difference to farmers. With the most balanced portfolio of products in the industry, nearly a century of agronomic expertise and an unparalleled innovation engine.

Corteva Agriscience will become a leading agriculture company, focused on working together with the entire food system to produce a secure supply of healthy food.

The company has invested R100 million in the Africa technology centre in Delmas, which currently employs African scientists and skilled technicians to support local research efforts, across testing locations in Zimbabwe and across the continent.

“By combining the highly complementary research programs, the Corteva Agriscience is positioned to solve grower’s most complex challenges with a greater array of innovative solutions,” said Bajwa

Like this: Like Loading...