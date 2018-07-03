Chamisa response to reports he met Mugabe and Grace VP offer

Former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe

In an interview with the State media, MDC Alliance presidential spokesperson, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda dismissed reports by State media that Nelson Chamisa met former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace last Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sibanda also dismissed that Chamisa and the Mugabes agreed on a 20-member Cabinet team if MDC Alliance wins the elections on July 30.

The Herald alleges the proposed Cabinet list will be made up of Zanu-PF G40 faction members while Grace Mugabe would be Vice President. Said Sibanda:

People are clutching at straws. I have seen the list with some people whom we do not even know. The next thing that they will say is that Chamisa met an angel. It is nowhere near the truth. The point is that we will accept every vote even from (President) Mnangagwa. We know that Chamisa is going to win this election.

More: Herald

Like this: Like Loading...