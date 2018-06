By Darlington Musarurwa

President Mnangagwa this morning left for Tanzania on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Tanzanian President Dr John Magufuli.

He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

The history of Zimbabwe and Tanzania is inextricably linked as the latter offered moral, technical and material support to the country’s liberation movements.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...