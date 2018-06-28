Investigation ongoing following bomb attack on Zimbabwean president: police

Paul Nyathi

HARARE, (Xinhua) — Some people have come forward to submit information concerning last Saturday’s bomb attack on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a rally in Bulawayo, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has said.

In a statement giving an update on the state of the investigations, Nyathi said the investigations into the incident were going on well.

“We thank all those who are continuing to give us valuable information which is currently being looked at by the relevant teams,” Nyathi said in the statement to Xinhua Thursday.

An explosive device was propelled towards Mnangagwa and his entourage as they left the podium at the end of a campaign rally at White City Stadium and resulted in the death of two soldiers and 47 other people, including top officials in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

