Ministry Orders Teachers Contesting In 2018 Elections To Resign

Paul Mavhima

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Sylvia Utete-Masango said all teachers who are running for political office should resign in line with the Constitution which prohibits civil servants from being office-bearers in any political party.

She said those who are running for office are no longer civil servants. Outgoing Nash president Mr Johnson Madhuku is challenging the Bikita East seat on a Zanu-PF ticket. Said Utete-Masango:

Some of your colleagues have already gone through the Nomination Court. According to the Public Service Commission (PSC), once your name has gone through the Nomination Court you have resigned. Therefore, as far as government is concerned, you are no longer a civil servant. I have a database by province for those that have gone in as councillors and MPs. There is quite a number of colleagues that actually succeeded at the Nomination Court. And we want to wish them well so that they succeed in their new journey. But what I am saying is if you are Councillor, MP or Senator, you are no longer a civil servant. So those that haven’t submitted their names to the ministry should do so such that the ministry does the rest of the process with the PSC.

More: Chronicle

