A cheesy, vegan popcorn

Vegan “cheesy” popcorn. Picture by Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times.

Makes about 12 cups
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
  • ½ cup grape seed or other neutral oil with a high smoke point (such as corn, canola or sunflower)
  • ⅓ cup popcorn kernels
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • ½  teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary or powdered kelp seaweed, crushed to a powder
  • Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)
1. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot set over medium-high heat, heat oil and 3 popcorn kernels. 
2. When kernels pop, add remaining kernels, lower heat to medium-low, and cover almost all the way with a lid, leaving a tiny crack open for steam to escape (face the crack away from where you are standing).
3. Cook, shaking occasionally, until popping stops.
4. Transfer popcorn to a bowl, and immediately toss with salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper, dried rosemary and red-pepper flakes. 
5. For maximum crunch, let popcorn settle for 5 to 7 minutes before eating.

