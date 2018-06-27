A cheesy, vegan popcorn

Vegan “cheesy” popcorn. Picture by Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times.
Makes about 12 cups
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- ½ cup grape seed or other neutral oil with a high smoke point (such as corn, canola or sunflower)
- ⅓ cup popcorn kernels
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary or powdered kelp seaweed, crushed to a powder
- Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)
1. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot set over medium-high heat, heat oil and 3 popcorn kernels.
2. When kernels pop, add remaining kernels, lower heat to medium-low, and cover almost all the way with a lid, leaving a tiny crack open for steam to escape (face the crack away from where you are standing).
3. Cook, shaking occasionally, until popping stops.
4. Transfer popcorn to a bowl, and immediately toss with salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper, dried rosemary and red-pepper flakes.
5. For maximum crunch, let popcorn settle for 5 to 7 minutes before eating.