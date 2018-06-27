A cheesy, vegan popcorn

Vegan “cheesy” popcorn. Picture by Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times.

Makes about 12 cups

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup grape seed or other neutral oil with a high smoke point (such as corn, canola or sunflower)

⅓ cup popcorn kernels

cup popcorn kernels ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ cup nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried rosemary or powdered kelp seaweed, crushed to a powder

Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)

1. In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot set over medium-high heat, heat oil and 3 popcorn kernels.

2. When kernels pop, add remaining kernels, lower heat to medium-low, and cover almost all the way with a lid, leaving a tiny crack open for steam to escape (face the crack away from where you are standing).

3. Cook, shaking occasionally, until popping stops.

4. Transfer popcorn to a bowl, and immediately toss with salt, nutritional yeast, black pepper, dried rosemary and red-pepper flakes.

5. For maximum crunch, let popcorn settle for 5 to 7 minutes before eating.

Like this: Like Loading...